No COVID-19 death reported in State on Wednesday

With 146 new positive cases, total number of cases goes up to 2,96,134

After a long gap, particularly after June last year, no death was reported with novel coronavirus (nCoV or COVID-19) symptoms for the first time in Telangana on Wednesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State as at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 146 new positive cases of the infectious virus were reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on February10, taking the total positive cases reported in the State to 2,96,134.

As no COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the number of total fatalities remained at 1,613. The case fatality rate in the State also remained at 0.54% against 1.4% at national level. The number of cases recovered from COVID-19 reached 2,92,696 as 118 persons were declared recovered on Wednesday. The rate of the recovered in the State is 98.83% against 97.2% at national level.

The bulletin stated that the number of active cases at 8 p.m. on February 10 stood at 1,825 including 1,060 people undergoing treatment in various private and government hospitals in the State and another 765 staying in home and institutional isolation. A total of 29,755 samples were collected and screened for COVID-19 positivity on Wednesday including 26,202 in government facilities and 3,553 in private hospitals and laboratories. Total tests done in Telangana stood at 82,13,768.

Of the COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, 25 were from GHMC area followed by 11 from Rangareddy and 10 from Karimnagar. Four districts – Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy – reported zero positive cases on Wednesday, while the remaining 26 districts reported positive cases in single digits.