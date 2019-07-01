‘No conducive environment to discharge duty effectively’

Demanding stern action against those who attacked forest officials at Kagaznagar division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday, the Forest Department employees staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here on Monday.

They alleged that they were becoming targets for political attacks.

Officials from other departments extended their support to the forest staff in their protest.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA Special Correspondent adds: District officials, TNGOs leaders and forest officials staged a dharna sporting black badges in front of the Collectorate here demanding stern action against TRS leaders involved in the attack on FRO Anitha.

District Planning Officer Rajaram, Tahsildar Anjanna, Administrative Officer Gangaiah, Forest Section Officer Bhulaxmi and others participated in the dharna. They demanded the government to provide conducive atmosphere for employees to discharge their duties effectively.

In Karimnagar town, forest officials took out a rally sporting black badges from the Forest Department office to the Collectorate and staged a dharna demanding action against the accused persons.

KARIMNAGAR: Condemning the attack, former legislator and BJP leader Bodige Shobha said there was no safety for government employees in the TRS rule.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, she called upon government employees to unite and fight against the State government for its anti-employee policies. Appealing to all women employees and elected representatives to condemn the attack on the FRO, she demanded that criminal cases be registered against the accused.

She also demanded that Minister for Health Eatala Rajender visit the FRO at the hospital she is presently being treated at. BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, district leaders Bethi Mahender Reddy, Kotte Murali Krishna and others were also present.