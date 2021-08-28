No compulsion for students to attend offline classes: Sabita

All safety measures being taken in educational institutions, says Minister

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that though the government was opening the educational institutions there was no compulsion for parents to send their children if they are not satisfied with the arrangements.

The Minister, who was inspecting the arrangements and sanitation measures at government-run Mahbubia High School here, said all safety measures were being taken in all educational institutions to drive away fear among the parents. She said the government considered it was the right time to open schools and colleges to reduce pressure on students. Moreover, the online classes were not giving the desired results in terms of learning capabilities of students.

She said the government had already informed the schools and colleges to collect tuition fee on monthly basis in view of the parents’ inability to pay at one go in the pandemic. Educational institutions too should respond with humanity and not pressurise parents for total payment of fee.

The Minister said whenever vaccines for people below 18 years were approved, government would take all measures to vaccinate the children. On the appointment of vidya volunteers and part-time instructors government would take a suitable decision at the right time.

Inter I year exams

The Minister said first year exams for those students in the second year of Intermediate would be conducted with prior notice. She said it was not fair and in the interests of students to move into the next year of the course without the examinations. It will lead to needless complications in employment.