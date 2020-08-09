No compromise on Krishna water, says KTR

HYDERABAD

09 August 2020 21:02 IST

Minister asks people to have faith in the public healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that Telangana’s cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh would not hinder its fight for the rightful share of people in Krishna water.

Mr. Rama Rao made the statement in response to a question posed to him as part of “Ask KTR” session on a social media platform where he responded to netizens’ questions on wide-ranging issues on Sunday. Replying to a question on the Telangana government’s stand on AP’s plans to divert huge quantity of Krishna water, he said there would be no compromise on the State’s interests and the government had already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.

Asked about the fleecing of COVID-19 patients by private hospitals in Hyderabad, making them frightened with huge bills for treatment, the Minister said the government had already taken action against a few hospitals indulging in unfair practices and promised more action. He, however, asked people “to respect and recognise the efforts of government sector professionals”.

He stated that government hospitals across the State were offering services even when private hospitals were refusing treatment. “It’s the government healthcare professionals who are taking up such cases. Testing for coronavirus detection was being done at 1,200 centres across the State already and daily testing would be increased to over 40,000 a day from the present 23,000, Mr. Rao said adding that recovery rate of patients in the State was highest in the country at 72% and the mortality rate was just 1%.

Asking people not to be part of the campaign being carried out against the government hospitals, he urged them to recognise their service as thousands of COVID patients had already been treated successfully. He also admitted that there was need to further strengthen the public health sector not only in Telangana but across the country in the wake of the corona crisis.

The Minister pointed out that efforts of the State government had helped reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates. He explained that ICU units had been established in all Area Hospitals and free dialysis units had been set up in 40 hospitals. Besides, five new government medical colleges had been started at Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad and Bibinagar since formation of the State.

Asked about the contribution of Telangana toward Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya, Mr. Rama Rao said he would pray and hope for Ram Rajya where people of all faiths, castes and classes would be respected and treated equally as enshrined in the Constitution. Stating that ground-breaking for Eliminedu Aerospace Park would be done soon, he noted that the State was waiting for the Centre’s nod on resuming city bus, MMTS and Metro Rail services.