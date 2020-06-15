‘No community transmission in TS’

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 22:25 IST

There were allegations from many quarters that community transmission of COVID-19 began long ago in Telangana . However, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and senior officials have denied it.

Mr Rajender cited two-phased surveillance study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in May, to support his statement. “It is not us who declared it. Based on the reports, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that there is no community spread in Telangana,” Mr Rajender said.

Rumours have been rife in the past a few days about another lockdown in Telangana. However, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said there was no such move.

