Hyderabad

‘No community transmission in TS’

There were allegations from many quarters that community transmission of COVID-19 began long ago in Telangana . However, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and senior officials have denied it.

Mr Rajender cited two-phased surveillance study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in May, to support his statement. “It is not us who declared it. Based on the reports, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that there is no community spread in Telangana,” Mr Rajender said.

Rumours have been rife in the past a few days about another lockdown in Telangana. However, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said there was no such move.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 10:27:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/no-community-transmission-in-ts/article31835906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY