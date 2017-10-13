Hyderabad

No change in Andhra Bank MCLR

Andhra Bank has decided to keep its MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) unchanged. Consequently the one-year MCLR, effective October 10, will remain at 8.40% across all the five tenors - overnight, one, three and six months as well as one year, a release from the bank said on Thursday.

