No cellar digging till Sept. 30

The GHMC has decided to impose a ban on cellar digging and excavations across the city, in view of the prevailing monsoon season, up to September 30.

Precautions issued

The moratorium will be applicable also to the cellars for which permissions have been granted, and the work is yet to start, officials from the Town Planning wing informed. The department has already issued precautions for the cellars which have already been dug or are under construction, asking the builders to take precautions to avoid collapse of loose soil under the impact of rain.

“We have asked them to construct retaining walls, and use sand bags to support the walls of the cellars, in order to avoid major mishaps. We have also asked them not to station heavy objects, machinery or vehicles close to the cellars under construction,” an official informed.

The civic body has also given instructions to its field-level officials to identify cellars in disuse — long dug, but not yet plastered — and close them with debris. One such cellar was identified and covered on Tuesday in Yousufguda, officials informed.

Structures demolished

So far, 75 dilapidated structures have been demolished, and 23 have been seized, to avert their collapse during heavy rains, they said.