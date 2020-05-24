Hyderabad

No buses from airport

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 24 May 2020 23:57 IST
Updated: 24 May 2020 23:57 IST

As airlines are scheduled to resume operations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Monday, an official of the TSRTC clarified that there would be no bus services from the airport. “The operations to and from the airport are still considered city operations. So far, we have no instructions to resume operations from the airport.”

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...