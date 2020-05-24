HyderabadHYDERABAD 24 May 2020 23:57 IST
No buses from airport
As airlines are scheduled to resume operations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Monday, an official of the TSRTC clarified that there would be no bus services from the airport. “The operations to and from the airport are still considered city operations. So far, we have no instructions to resume operations from the airport.”
