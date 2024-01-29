ADVERTISEMENT

No building or layout permissions for lands in three districts regularised under G.O. 59 on or after August17, 2023

January 29, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

A view of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued instructions not to sanction building permissions for layouts and plots in lands which have been regularised under the G.O.59 on or after August 17, 2023 in the Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

G.O. 59 was issued for regularisation of government lands upon payment of prescribed monetary consideration.

The orders have been issued to the chief city planner, all the zonal commissioners, additional city planners, city planners, deputy commissioners, deputy city planners, assistant city planners, town planners, and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Commissioner, Land Administration (CCLA) is taking up reverification of the applications and conveyance deeds with regard to the regularisations under G.O. 59 on or after the said date, in view of several complaints about fraud. The GHMC commissioner issued the orders following the instructions from CCLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US