No building or layout permissions for lands in three districts regularised under G.O. 59 on or after August17, 2023

January 29, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
A view of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad.

A view of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued instructions not to sanction building permissions for layouts and plots in lands which have been regularised under the G.O.59 on or after August 17, 2023 in the Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts.

G.O. 59 was issued for regularisation of government lands upon payment of prescribed monetary consideration.

The orders have been issued to the chief city planner, all the zonal commissioners, additional city planners, city planners, deputy commissioners, deputy city planners, assistant city planners, town planners, and others.

Chief Commissioner, Land Administration (CCLA) is taking up reverification of the applications and conveyance deeds with regard to the regularisations under G.O. 59 on or after the said date, in view of several complaints about fraud. The GHMC commissioner issued the orders following the instructions from CCLA.

