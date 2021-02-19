No bike rallies for MLC elections

HYDERABAD

Bike rallies will not be permitted in the city during the campaign for the upcoming MLC elections, police officials made clear at a meeting on Friday.

The meeting presided over by the GHMC Commissioner and Election Officer D.S. Lokesh Kumar had the Police Additional Commissioner D.S. Chouhan and Joint Commissioner Arun Joshi, besides other officials.

They informed that extensive security arrangements are in place at all the 191 polling stations in the purview of Hyderabad. Prior permission should be taken for all the rallies, meetings pertaining to the election campaign, duly informing about the date, time and routes of the rallies.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar informed that the reception and counting centre will be organised at L.B. Stadium. A total of eight halls with seven tables each will be organised for counting, which may take close to 40 hours, he said.

Returning Officer for the elections Priyanka Ala, and Additional Commissioner (Elections) Pankaja were present in the meeting.