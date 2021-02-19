No bike rallies for MLC elections

Bike rallies will not be permitted in the city during the campaign for the upcoming MLC elections, police officials made clear at a meeting on Friday.
The meeting presided over by the GHMC Commissioner and Election Officer D.S. Lokesh Kumar had the Police Additional Commissioner D.S. Chouhan and Joint Commissioner Arun Joshi, besides other officials.
They informed that extensive security arrangements are in place at all the 191 polling stations in the purview of Hyderabad. Prior permission should be taken for all the rallies, meetings pertaining to the election campaign, duly informing about the date, time and routes of the rallies.
Mr. Lokesh Kumar informed that the reception and counting centre will be organised at L.B. Stadium. A total of eight halls with seven tables each will be organised for counting, which may take close to 40 hours, he said.
Returning Officer for the elections Priyanka Ala, and Additional Commissioner (Elections) Pankaja were present in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath