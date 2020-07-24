No bar on people entering pvt. buildings near Secretariat: HC

Telangana High Court on Friday passed interim direction directing the State government not to stop any individual from entering private buildings around Secretariat if the building owners provide access to them.

Justice Challa Kodandaram gave the interim order while hearing a PIL plea filed by a Telugu TV news channel journalist seeking a direction to government permitting media to cover demolition of Secretariat buildings.

The direction was given after the petitioner’s counsel Vasireddy Naveen reiterated that police had not only barred journalists from the vicinity of Secretariat but also threatened owners of neighbourhood buildings not to allow media personnel to enter their respective premises.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, however, refuted Mr. Naveen’s contentions. “There is no law or circular preventing individuals from entering neighbourhood buildings of Secretariat,” the lawyer said. He contended that the government has no right to prevent journalists to cover the demolition from private buildings in the vicinity of Secretariat.

In Friday’s interim order, the judge said: Affairs between two private individuals cannot be regulated by the State without there being a law

Hence, the State or the police authorities cannot exert force on private individuals asking them not to give access to a particular person. Presenting his contentions in the petition’s hearing being held consecutively for the past two days, the petitioner’s lawyer said the possibility of a treasure trove beneath the old Secretariat buildings cannot be ruled out like in the case of Anantapadmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala.

The government should not impose any restrictions on the media from covering the Secretariat demolition to prove transparency in its actions, the lawyer said. The AG said the PIL plea was not maintainable as the petitioner belonged to an organisation.

Mr. Naveen contended that the Supreme Court earlier pronounced a verdict that there was no bar on an organisation filing a petition. The judge posted the matter to today (Saturday) for hearing.