No Arjita Seva at Yadadri

YADAGIRIGUTTA

27 March 2021 23:20 IST

Infection among temple staff detected

Executive Officer of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, N. Geetha on Saturday informed that various Arjita Sevas at the temple are being temporarily suspended, in the wake of fresh COVID-19 infections among the Devasthanam’s assisting staff.

“In an attempt to check infection from other staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, all Arjita Sevas will be temporarily suspended till March 30,” she said in a statement.

The devotees’ sevas to the deity will not be conducted from Sunday, and only laghu darshans will be allowed.

