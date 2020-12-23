No ad hoc promotion to police: HC

The Telangana High Court passed an order permitting the State government and DGP to undertake only regular promotion to posts of Additional Superintendents of Police (non-cadre) and Superintendents of Police (non-cadre, conferred IPS and ex-cadre) in compliance with the combined seniority list prepared by Andhra Pradesh State.

The exercise of regular promotions should be completed within three weeks of receiving the order copy, a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar said. Disposing of some interim applications relating to promotions and seniority lists of police officers, the bench passed the direction.

All the regular promotions to be given by Telangana government would be subject to the final orders to be passed by the bench in writ petitions challenging the promotions and seniority listrelating to DSPs, Additional SPs and SPs (all non-cadre posts). The bench observed that it was not proper to give ad hoc promotion instead of regular promotion when final seniority lists were available though they were being challenged in the courts.