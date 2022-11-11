NMDC’s Vigilance magazine unveiled

November 11, 2022 21:45 IST

Mining major NMDC’s in-house vigilance magazine Subodh was launched on Wednesday by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sumit Deb in the presence of Director-Finance Amitava Mukherjee, Director-Production Dilip Kumar Mohanty and Chief Vigilance Officer B. Vishwanath and others at the head office here.

An organization must create a climate where preventive measures override punitive actions and the launch is a welcome step in that direction, Mr.Deb said launching the first edition of the quarterly magazine.

Mr. Vishwanath said through the magazine, NMDC Vigilance seeks to stress on importance of monitoring system and prevalence of noteworthy practices in the organisation.

