NMDC’s incharge CMD gets extension  

June 12, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mining major NMDC’s Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, who has been holding additional charge as chairman and managing director since March, has got an extension of the additional charge as CMD, for three months.

“Ministry of Steel has communicated that the additional charge of the post of CMD NMDC presently assigned to Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance) has been extended for a period of three months from June 1 to August 31 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” the company said on Monday.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had in March recommended IAS officer and CMD of Singareni Collieries Company N. Sridhar as NMDC CMD.

Mr. Mukherjee has also got extension, for three months, of the additional charge as NMDC Steel CMD, up to August or till a regular incumbent joins the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Customer meet

NMDC, which is India’s largest iron ore producer, on Sunday organised a customer meet in Donimalai, Karnataka. It hosted over 30 customers from the steel, sponge iron, pig iron, and pellet industries.

Future initiatives to enhance iron ore production in general and from Donimalai in particular was the key agenda. The customers were briefed on production, logistics, future plans and upcoming projects, followed by an interactive session on the company’s product quality, delivery and customer service, NMDC said.

The company operates three fully mechanised iron ore mining complexes in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Director (Commercial) V. Suresh, A.K. Padhy, Executive Director (Commercial), Sanjeev Sahi, Head of Project (Donimalai) and other senior officials participated.

“The meet provided an opportunity to strengthen NMDC’s relationship with the customers, Mr. Suresh said. The company plans to enhance production to 67 million tonnes per annum and 100 MTPA to keep up with the growing demand from the domestic market, he said.