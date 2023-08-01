NMDC’s customer portal, product brochure launched

August 01, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC on Monday launched its customer portal, Darpan, which will serve as a one-stop solution in facilitating faster and smoother transactions for its customers, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“The portal is an excellent opportunity to connect with our customers. With the portal, customers can now simply log on and raise their request or provide feedback from a single touchpoint,” said CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee, who launched Darpan in the presence of Director-Production DK Mohanty, Director-Commercial Vishwanath Suresh and other senior officials of the company.

Mr. Mohanty said the customer portal will be an ideal platform to fastrack business processes and help customers identify and track deliverables which will also increase efficiency in NMDC’s operations. Mr. Suresh said NMDC is committed to building a transparent ecosystem and towards that necessary steps and initiatives have been adopted.

NMDC’s product brochure that documents latest advancements undertaken, including product specifications from Bailadila and Donimalai, ESG and sustainability initiatives, was also launched, the company said in a release.

