HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMDC’s customer portal, product brochure launched

August 01, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee and senior officials at the launch of product brochure of the company.

NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee and senior officials at the launch of product brochure of the company. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC on Monday launched its customer portal, Darpan, which will serve as a one-stop solution in facilitating faster and smoother transactions for its customers, ensuring transparency and accountability.

“The portal is an excellent opportunity to connect with our customers. With the portal, customers can now simply log on and raise their request or provide feedback from a single touchpoint,” said CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee, who launched Darpan in the presence of Director-Production DK Mohanty, Director-Commercial Vishwanath Suresh and other senior officials of the company.

Mr. Mohanty said the customer portal will be an ideal platform to fastrack business processes and help customers identify and track deliverables which will also increase efficiency in NMDC’s operations. Mr. Suresh said NMDC is committed to building a transparent ecosystem and towards that necessary steps and initiatives have been adopted.

NMDC’s product brochure that documents latest advancements undertaken, including product specifications from Bailadila and Donimalai, ESG and sustainability initiatives, was also launched, the company said in a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.