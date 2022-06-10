NMDC work showcased at expo

Mining major NMDC is participating at an exhibition being organised by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from June 9-12.

As many as 75 Central public sector enterprises, including NMDC, are showcasing their achievements at the ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’ exhibition. Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee inaugurated the company’s pavilion, which displays NMDC’s major achievements, including the 42 million tonne iron ore production, its digital journey and investment in building social capital of its host communities.

The company is organising activities and campaigns to engage people in celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, NMDC said in a release.

In the backdrop of the Smart Cities Mission of India@75, it has also commissioned a Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) Centre at its BIOM Bacheli Complex. The reuse and recycle waste initiative aims to make Bacheli a garbage-free town and harness technology for smart outcomes.