Hyderabad

NMDC unveils ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

The logo of NMDC | Photo Credit: cueapi
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 00:09 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:10 IST

Iron ore producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the Centre with parents of martyr Colonel B Santosh Babu as the guests of honour.

Participating in the programme, the Maha Vir Chakra awardee’s parents, Manjula and Bikkumalla Upender, handed over the national flag to CMD Sumit Deb and he reciprocated by handing over the tricolour to them. The company paid homage to Colonel Santosh Babu for the supreme sacrifice he made for the country at Galwan Valley, NMDC said in a release on Monday.

Mr.Deb along with NMDC’s Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee and CVO B. Vishwanath handed over the national flag to senior officers of the company and urged everyone to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13-15.

