NMDC to increase iron-ore production to 100 million tonnes in five years, says CMD

August 15, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee and senior officials at the Independence Day celebrations at the company headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India’s largest iron-ore producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is aiming to more than double its production from 40 million tonnes (MT) to 100 MT in the next five years, CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said here on Tuesday.

“We have made a steely resolve to achieve in the next five years as much as we have done in the past six decades by enhancing our production from 40 MT to 100 MT. In this journey to measure up to our entire history in the next five years, we will also ensure the realisation of ambitious projects in our pipeline,” he told a gathering at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the NMDC headquarters.

Mr. Mukherjee, along with the senior most employee at the head office Zailabuddin, hoisted the tricolour in the presence of director-production Dilip Kumar Mohanty, director-commercial Vishwanath Suresh, director-technical Vinay Kumar, chief vigilance officer B. Vishwanath, senior officials and employees. Fervour marked the Independence Day celebrations at the headquarters and all its project sites, NMDC said in a release.

Winners of the mega chess competition that the NMDC had organised during the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ week as well as winners of the games organised for employees and associates were felicitated.

