ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC Steel achieves 1 MT hot rolled coil production   

Published - August 23, 2024 01:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

NMDC Steel (NSL) clocked 1 million tonne hot rolled coil output | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

NMDC Steel (NSL) clocked 1 million tonne hot rolled coil output, four days ahead of the first anniversary of HR coil production.

ADVERTISEMENT

This achievement underscores its position as one of the fastest and most efficient plants in the industry and builds on the company on July 21 achieving production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and on August 11 producing 1 MT of liquid steel from the Steel Making Shop (SMS). Both milestones were reached within a year of commencement of production, setting new benchmarks for performance in the industry, NSL said in a release on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

The 3 MTPA steel plant of the company in Nagarnar, near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh was established with an investment of ₹22,900 crore and houses one of the widest hot strip mills in the country, capable of rolling HR coils of 900 mm to 1650 mm width in 1 mm to 16 mm thickness.

The company continues to push boundaries and aspires to be a leader in the steel manufacturing sector with a focus on efficiency, sustainability and technological advancement, NSL said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Achieving 1 MT of hot rolled coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise and hard work of our entire dedicated team. This achievement not only set a new standard within the PSU sector, but also stand strong against industry benchmarks,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge) of NMDC and NSL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US