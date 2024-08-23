GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMDC Steel achieves 1 MT hot rolled coil production   

Published - August 23, 2024 01:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
NMDC Steel (NSL) clocked 1 million tonne hot rolled coil output

NMDC Steel (NSL) clocked 1 million tonne hot rolled coil output | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

NMDC Steel (NSL) clocked 1 million tonne hot rolled coil output, four days ahead of the first anniversary of HR coil production.

This achievement underscores its position as one of the fastest and most efficient plants in the industry and builds on the company on July 21 achieving production of 1.5 MT of hot metal from its blast furnace and on August 11 producing 1 MT of liquid steel from the Steel Making Shop (SMS). Both milestones were reached within a year of commencement of production, setting new benchmarks for performance in the industry, NSL said in a release on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

The 3 MTPA steel plant of the company in Nagarnar, near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh was established with an investment of ₹22,900 crore and houses one of the widest hot strip mills in the country, capable of rolling HR coils of 900 mm to 1650 mm width in 1 mm to 16 mm thickness.

The company continues to push boundaries and aspires to be a leader in the steel manufacturing sector with a focus on efficiency, sustainability and technological advancement, NSL said.

“Achieving 1 MT of hot rolled coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise and hard work of our entire dedicated team. This achievement not only set a new standard within the PSU sector, but also stand strong against industry benchmarks,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge) of NMDC and NSL.

