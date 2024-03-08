ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC, SBI mark International Women’s Day with expert talks, award presentation

March 08, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar, senior officials felicitate women achievers as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Honouring women achievers, a free health camp, and the handing over of vehicles and wheelchairs, as part of CSR activity, to an organisation working with the disabled marked International Women’s Day celebrations organised by State Bank of India (SBI), Local Head Office, Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar, SBI’s Chief General Manager (CGM), said the bank has a strong system in place to ensure workplace safety and equal opportunity for women.

According to the official release, Sunchu Glory Swarupa, Director General of NI-MSME, Hyderabad, Squadron Leader Parul Bhardwaj, pilot and flying instructor at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Dr. Sudha Sinha, clinical director and head of medical oncology at Care Hospitals, Hyderabad, Pottabathini Padmavathi (aka Padmapriya), artiste, social worker and national award winner, and Rashmi Sinha, president of SBI Ladies Club, Telangana, were guests of honour.

Central public sector enterprise National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) organised a talk on women’s health and wellness by Dr. Sai Lakshmi, a gynaecologist from Apollo Hospitals, at the company’s head office here.

The session aimed at raising awareness of growing health challenges for women, including cervical cancer and breast cancer, and the speaker highlighted the importance of early detection and screening, NMDC said in a release.

