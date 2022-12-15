NMDC releases standard bidding document 

December 15, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Central public sector enterprise and India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has launched a standard bidding document for turnkey works.

The existing document was reviewed and updated with best practices adopted across the industry. The standard bidding document makes project management and monitoring, scheduling of work, price evaluation, payment advice, flagging of issues and dispute resolution simpler and easier, thereby enhancing Ease of Doing Business, NMDC said on Thursday.

The mining major said it has ambitious and capital intensive projects lined up and the updated document will ensure greater efficiency in awarding, executing and monitoring contracts.

“The standard bidding document will help NMDC retain and comply with four axioms of public procurement — transparency, equity, fairness and competitiveness. With this kind of document in place, NMDC will become a global entity that the world will aspire to work with,” CMD Sumit Deb said in a release.