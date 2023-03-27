NMDC records highest single day iron ore output

March 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC’s annual output surpassed the 40 million tonne mark for the second year consecutively, which included a record highest single day production of 2.34 lakh tonnes on March 25.

It was a dream run this weekend, the mining major said in a release on its brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen winning gold at the World Boxing Championship for the second year in a row. “A coincidence that India’s mining giant surpassed 40 million tonne iron ore production, consecutively alike Ms. Zareen’s achievement,” the public sector enterprise said on Monday.

Congratulating the champion for her excellent display of grit and strength, CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said: “it was a moment of overwhelming pride to witness her win and roar... an honour for the NMDC family to be part of her arduous journey to glory.”

The 2022 Commonwealth gold medallist represented the hopes and aspirations of new India and NMDC is supporting her journey to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the company said.

On the production milestone, Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty said: “NMDC has exceeded 40 million tonne production for second time in a row. Our unrelenting efforts to secure raw material supply prevailed over the highest ever annual rainfall... take pride in our team’s unwavering spirit of service to the nation.”

In 2021-22, NMDC has achieved 42.15 MT iron ore production. Upto February in the current fiscal, the output was 35.62 MT.