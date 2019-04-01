NMDC mines over 30 MT iron ore for third year

Public sector miner NMDC produced 32.44 million tonnes of iron ore during 2018-19, a performance that came in the face of multiple challenges, including suspension of operations for five months at Donimalai mine.

Iron ore sales during the fiscal ended Sunday by the company, which is the largest producer of iron ore in the country, stood at 32.38 MT. For the third year in a row the company had surpassed the 30 MT mark of production and sales, a release from NMDC on Monday said.

Besides suspension of Donimalai mine operations for five months, the production also came in the backdrop of no exports up to August 2018, highest rainfall in Bailadila sector and poor off take in Karnataka during Q1, the company said. Congratulating the employees, Chairman and Managing Director N. Baijendra Kumar said team NMDC in spite of the man-made and natural constraints had shown resilient character to excel in challenging times.

Among the achievements that NMDC sought to highlight in the release were the highest ever monthly dispatch of 37.95 lakh tonne in March against previous best of 37.20 lakh tonne in January 2017 and highest ever single day production of 1.91 lakh tonne on March 31. The previous best was 1.63 lakh tonne on March 28.

At 38033 carats, it was the second highest production of diamonds after reopening of mines in 2009-10, the release said.