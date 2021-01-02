NMDC iron ore output, sales higher in Dec.

Mining major NMDC has reported a 23.3% increase in iron ore production and 19.1% growth in the sales during December over the achievement of the corresponding period last fiscal.
Iron ore production was 3.86 million tonnes as against 3.13 MT in December 2019, while sales were 3.62 MT (3.04 MT), the company said on Friday.
For the quarter ended December, the production was 12.3% higher at 9.61 MT (8.56 MT) and at 9.44 MT (8.44 MT), the growth in sales was 11.8%.
A release from the company said NMDC is steadily improving its performance every month and continued to enhance production level month on month.
The performance of the last few months and December showcases production and sales will exceed last year’s performance, despite the adverse circumstances of 2020.
Road to recovery
Chairman cum Managing Director Sumit Deb said: “We are on our way to better the cumulative figures both physical and financial parameters of the previous year. Indian steel industry revival needs support to tide over the crisis and we are doing our best to cater to it.”
