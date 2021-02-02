NMDC iron ore output and sales higher this January

Registers 16.7% increase for corresponding period in 2020

Public sector enterprise NMDC produced 3.86 million tonnes of iron ore in January, a 16.7% increase compared to the 3.31 MT production for the corresponding period in 2020.

Iron ore sales last month was 3.74 MT or 26.4% higher from the 2.96 MT registered in January 2020.

A release on the January 2021 performance of the country’s largest iron ore producer said the production and sales were the highest ever January number since inception of the company. On January 31, NMDC was able to achieve a production of 1.65 lakh tonnes on a single day, the highest for any day in this financial year.

Iron ore production of 25.66 MT up to January is on a par with the production in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, iron ore sales up to January were 26.01 MT, above CPLY.

The release said, with the encouraging production and sales, NMDC will do better than last fiscal.

CMD Sumit Deb said, “We performed remarkably well during the crisis of 2020 and with modern processes being implemented we are confident to do even better. NMDC is the first PSE to implement SAP S4 HANA making us frontrunners in the digital transformation of the mining industry.”

On the Union Budget presented on Monday, he said its thrust on infrastructure and manufacturing will drive the demand for steel which in turn will drive the demand for iron ore.

NMDC, with its seven operational iron ore mines, is committed to meet the increased demand of iron ore in the country.