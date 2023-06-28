NMDC, IMMT ink pact for collaborative research on iron ore

June 28, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mining major NMDC and CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) have entered into a collaborative research agreement to study the ‘Conveying characteristics and behaviour of iron ore in pneumatic conveying system’.

Aimed at understanding the behaviour of iron ore fines/concentrate in pneumatic, that is air assisted, transport pipeline system, their research will establish the design parameters for inter/intra plant pipeline transportation of iron ore. The joint research programme will utilise the vast knowledge and experience of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, and NMDC towards making the Indian mineral industry self-reliant, the public sector enterprise said in a release on signing of the agreement.

NMDC director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty, director (Commercial) Vishwanath Suresh and senior officials at NMDC head office in Hyderabad were present. Mr.Mohanty emphasised the significance of collaboration between industry and research organisations to solve operational issues leading to value addition for the former.