NMDC hosts talk on cyber security awareness

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 07, 2022 23:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A talk on cyber security was organised by mining major NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the national cyber security awareness month.

Delivering the keynote address, Partner E&Y Krishna Sastry P highlighted the need to inculcate cyber discipline in individuals, organisations and countries, NMDC said in a release.

As NMDC builds its digital infrastructure, cyber security will play a pivotal role. The company has put in place a robust information security management and governance system, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said the company is moving towards digitisation and automation. “It is our company’s responsibility to protect our employees and stakeholders as they protect us by being vigilant, aware and safe in the digital world,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app