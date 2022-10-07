Hyderabad

NMDC hosts talk on cyber security awareness

A talk on cyber security was organised by mining major NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the national cyber security awareness month.

Delivering the keynote address, Partner E&Y Krishna Sastry P highlighted the need to inculcate cyber discipline in individuals, organisations and countries, NMDC said in a release.

As NMDC builds its digital infrastructure, cyber security will play a pivotal role. The company has put in place a robust information security management and governance system, he said.

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said the company is moving towards digitisation and automation. “It is our company’s responsibility to protect our employees and stakeholders as they protect us by being vigilant, aware and safe in the digital world,” he said.

Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee spoke.


