NMDC holds event on Ayurveda

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 08, 2022 22:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A health camp for senior citizens and a talk by Swami Pranavashudhan Jnana Thapaswi from Santhigiri were organised by public sector enterprise NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ initiative.

The programme, organised in association with Santhigiri, was to celebrate the benefits of India’s age-old tradition of Ayurveda. Union Ministry of Ayush has declared 2022 to 2047 as Ayurveda ka Amritkaal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a release, NMDC said it has always put employee well-being at the centre of its operations, something reflected in its patronage of Fit India, Hyderabad Marathon, Yoga and the ‘Ayurveda for Senior Citizens’ programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app