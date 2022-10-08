NMDC holds event on Ayurveda

A health camp for senior citizens and a talk by Swami Pranavashudhan Jnana Thapaswi from Santhigiri were organised by public sector enterprise NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ initiative.

The programme, organised in association with Santhigiri, was to celebrate the benefits of India’s age-old tradition of Ayurveda. Union Ministry of Ayush has declared 2022 to 2047 as Ayurveda ka Amritkaal.

In a release, NMDC said it has always put employee well-being at the centre of its operations, something reflected in its patronage of Fit India, Hyderabad Marathon, Yoga and the ‘Ayurveda for Senior Citizens’ programme.