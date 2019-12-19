NMDC diversifies into coal mining

Iron ore mining major NMDC has been allocated two coal blocks in Jharkhand for commercial mining by the Union Ministry of Coal.

Both the Rohne and Tokisud North blocks are located in Hazaribagh district and were allocated recently by the Ministry. The allocation was made under Section 5(1) of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015 for commercial mining, a release from the public sector enterprise on Thursday said.

The Rohne coal block has coking coal that may require washing of coal for feeding into steel plant. Hence, NMDC is exploring the possibility for setting up of coal washeries. The Rohne coal block has extractable reserves of 191 million tonnes and planned production capacity of 8 MT per annum. The Tokisud North coal block has extractable reserves of about 52 MT of thermal coal and planned production capacity of 2.32 MT per annum. Both the blocks are located at an aerial distance of about 10-15 km.

NMDC will execute allotment agreement of Tokisud North coal block on December 24. The Rohne coal block allotment agreement would be executed as per the directives from Ministry of Coal with respective execution date, the release said.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC N. Baijendra Kumar thanked the Centre, especially Steel and Coal ministries for reposing faith on the company as it diversifies into coal. NMDC has set up a coal division at its office in Hyderabad exclusively for looking at coal assets in India to provide linkage to steel and power sector, the release said.