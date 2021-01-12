NMDC deploys ERP solution

HYDERABAD

12 January 2021 23:35 IST

Mining major NMDC has implemented SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, a move that will help integrate and consolidate all business process end-to-end thereby improving operational efficiency.

The company, which is India’s largest iron-ore miner, decided to implement ERP to improve performances in areas like production, procurement and in dispatch, inventory, finance and HR management. It will also result in better transparency, ease of doing business and overall improvement in customer satisfaction, a statement from NMDC said.

CMD Sumit Deb, who flagged off the go-live event on Monday, said NMDC remained at the forefront in terms of enhancing economic and social values and simultaneously focusing on optimum utilisation of resources by adopting latest technological initiatives. The ERP will place NMDC in a different league in mining sector. “NMDC will be the first CPSE to implement ERP solutions on the most advanced platform SAP – S/4 HANA, on such a large scale, with over 2,000 professional user licenses together with industry solution for mining and steel,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Director (Production) P.K. Satpathy, Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Commercial) Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Technical) Somnath Nandi and other senior officers of NMDC and senior executives of implementation partner, Accenture and project management consultant Deloitte participated in the event.

According to Mr.Mukherjee, under whose guidance the project has been implemented, the new ERP system will serve as backbone for future digital initiatives. In spite of additional challenges on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the go live have been accomplished in 21 months.