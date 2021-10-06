NMDC celebrates India@75

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 23:55 IST

Public sector mining major NMDC organised a mega chess tournament on October 2 and 3 as part of the sports, academic and cultural programmes it is conducting to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

School children from the twin cities participated in the tournament in three categories - Sub Junior (Class I to V), Junior (Class VI to VIII), and Senior (Class IX to XII). Several quiz and interactive sessions with the students on the country’s journey to Independence and beyond were conducted for the students. Around 400 students from over 75 schools celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with NMDC, the company said in a release on Monday.

NMDC said the next big event it will be organising as part of the Mahotsav is a cancer awareness run on October 10 here. It has partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation for this virtual and in person 5K, 10K and 21K run.

Advertising

Advertising