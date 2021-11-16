NMDC celebrates Foundation Day

Company venturing into new minerals

Public sector mining major NMDC on Tuesday said its 64th Formation Day was celebrated at the head office here and at all major project locations.

Congratulating the employees, CMD Sumit Deb said with the ambitious projects and initiatives the company is gearing up to build NMDC 2.0 in the coming decade. The largest iron ore producer in the country, it is venturing into new minerals, expanding its value chain while continuing to remain indispensable to the Indian steel industry.

“In the coming years, your management would like to make NMDC a sought-after workplace, a compassionate employer that shows its appreciation, not in mere words, but by creating a supportive, nurturing and happy work environment for its employees and their families,” he said.

Directors Amitava Mukherjee, Somnath Nandi and Dilip Kumar Mohanty inaugurated the programme at the head office. Employees with more than 20 years of continuous service were presented Long Service Awards. The regional office in Delhi celebrated organised an experience sharing session for the retired officers. NMDC was incorporated on November 15, 1958, the company said in a release.