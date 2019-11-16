NMDC celebrates Formation Day

The 62nd Formation day of NMDC was celebrated at its head office here as well as at all its major projects and units “with great zeal and enthusiasm,” a release on Friday from the public sector iron ore miner said.

Director (Personnel) Sumit Deb was the chief guest and badminton player Jwala Gutta the guest of honour at the programme organised here. International Chess Master Sai Agni Jeeviitesh was also present.

Mr. Deb said the company was working to ramp up the production from 34 million tonne per annum to 45 MTPA. “Though it is a big challenge, everyone should put dedicated efforts to achieve this target,” he said.

Employees who had put in more than 20 years of continuous service were presented long service awards. Prizes were presented to the winners of a mega drawing and painting competition that NMDC had organised, as part of the celebrations, for high school students across all major projects and in Hyderabad, the release said.