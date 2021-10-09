Hyderabad

NMDC bags two awards

Iron ore producer NMDC was presented two awards at a conference organised on Friday by the Sustainable Development Foundation, which is a unit of Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam, in Dehradun.

The company bagged the gold award in environmental sustainability category, while the platinum award in environment management category went to its Kumaraswamy iron ore mine.

NMDC in a release on Saturday said it was selected for the awards based on its contribution towards implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and environment management initiatives at its production projects. The awards were presented by Uttarakhand Minister for Forest, Power, Labour, Environment Harak Singh Rawat to CGM M. Jayapal Reddy and CGM Donimalai Complex Sanjeev Sahi.


