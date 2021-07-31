NMDC bags eight awards

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC bagged eight awards at the Governance Now 8th PSU Awards ceremony.

Under the Leadership Category, the company won the CMD Leadership and Emerging Communication Leader of the Year awards, while the six awards it won under the Organization Category were for CSR Commitment, Nation Building, Digital PSU, Research and Innovation, HR Excellence and Communication Outreach.

CMD Sumit Deb, who received the CMD Leadership Award, said NMDC was a mining company and operated in the most remote regions of the country. “Our team has worked tirelessly to engage with the community in Bastar, Chhattisgarh through CSR initiatives. This engagement has facilitated our operations in these regions and built a relationship that has helped us grow together,” he said.

Director (Production) PK Satpathy, who received the awards under the Organisation Category, said “the wide range of awards received by NMDC was a testimony to its focus on holistic growth. “We are constantly reinventing to increase production and productivity.” A release from NMDC said former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor participated in the awards function, which was conducted virtually on July 29.