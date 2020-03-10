NMDC bags eight awards

HYDERABAD

10 March 2020 00:03 IST

The country’s largest iron ore producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) bagged eight Corporate Communication Excellence Awards 2020 during the 14th global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Bengaluru recently. The public sector mining major won the awards in the categories of Dairy Large size – Platinum; House Journal in Hindi – Gold; Annual Reports 2018-19 – Gold; CSR Campaign – Silver; Table Calendar 2020 – Silver; Wall Calendar 2020 – Silver; Dairy small size – Bronze and also for Corporate brochure.

In the overall performance category, NMDC was declared the runners-up from among over 80 national and international corporates. P.Jaya Prakash, DGM (CC) and K.Srinivas, Regional Head represented NMDC at the ceremony, a release from the company said.

Advertising

Advertising