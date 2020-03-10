Hyderabad

NMDC bags eight awards

The country’s largest iron ore producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) bagged eight Corporate Communication Excellence Awards 2020 during the 14th global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Bengaluru recently. The public sector mining major won the awards in the categories of Dairy Large size – Platinum; House Journal in Hindi – Gold; Annual Reports 2018-19 – Gold; CSR Campaign – Silver; Table Calendar 2020 – Silver; Wall Calendar 2020 – Silver; Dairy small size – Bronze and also for Corporate brochure.

In the overall performance category, NMDC was declared the runners-up from among over 80 national and international corporates. P.Jaya Prakash, DGM (CC) and K.Srinivas, Regional Head represented NMDC at the ceremony, a release from the company said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 12:03:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nmdc-bags-eight-awards/article31026631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY