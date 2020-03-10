NMDC bags eight awards

The country’s largest iron ore producer National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) bagged eight Corporate Communication Excellence Awards 2020 during the 14th global Communication Conclave organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Bengaluru recently. The public sector mining major won the awards in the categories of Dairy Large size – Platinum; House Journal in Hindi – Gold; Annual Reports 2018-19 – Gold; CSR Campaign – Silver; Table Calendar 2020 – Silver; Wall Calendar 2020 – Silver; Dairy small size – Bronze and also for Corporate brochure.
In the overall performance category, NMDC was declared the runners-up from among over 80 national and international corporates. P.Jaya Prakash, DGM (CC) and K.Srinivas, Regional Head represented NMDC at the ceremony, a release from the company said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.