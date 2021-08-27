NMDC assists Neelachal Ispat resume mining in Odisha

Mining major NMDC has extended technical and financial assistance to Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) for resuming the latter’s mining operations in Odisha.

The country’s largest iron ore producer said the operations of NINL iron ore mines at Mithirda mine block resumed on Friday.

NMDC CMD Sumit Deb, Director (Production) P.K. Satpathy, NINL MD R.K. Jha and senior officials of both the companies participated in the inaugural function, it said in a release.

NINL had approached NMDC for support following which, to provide impetus to the supply of high grade iron ore in Odisha, the two companies had entered into a MoU pertaining to the assistance.

A joint venture company of MMTC, IPICOL, OMC, NMDC and others, NINL has set up a 1.1 MTPA integrated steel plant at Dubri, Jajpur, in Odisha. The company acquired mining lease for captive production of iron ore in January 2017. NINL received permission for merchant sale of iron ore for one million tonne per year for two years to augment the iron ore production in the State and meet the expenses of the company.

Mr. Deb said “iron ore mining by NINL will not only ease ore scarcity in Odisha but will go a long way in eliminating the financial constraints faced by NINL. NMDC extends full support to the NINL team in their new endeavour.”