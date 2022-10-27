NMDC adopts two tigers

Mining major NMDC adopted two tigers — a Royal Bengal Tiger and a White Tiger — from the Nehru Zoological Park and undertook a plantation drive at Landscape Garden on Thursday, as part of Swachhata 2.0 campaign.

CMD Sumit Deb and Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee, S. Rajashekar, (DCF) Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, and officials of NMDC, zoo park and Forest department participated in the programme.

The company said it undertook various conservation efforts to help protect the flora and fauna. As part of Swachhata 2.0, which began on October 2, it organised cleanliness and plantation drives, ‘Prabhat Pheri’, ‘Swachhata Run’ and awareness campaigns on the importance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“NMDC has always been a responsible miner and committed to protection of endangered flora and fauna. As miners to the nation, the company holds significant accountability in safeguarding the interests of people and making the planet sustainable,” Mr. Deb said.