NMC nod for two new medical colleges in Telangana

April 09, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the National Medical Commission has accorded permission for the establishment of two new medical colleges in Telangana with 100 MBBS seats each.

The permission was granted for Government Medical College Kamareddy and Government Medical College Komaram Bheem Asifabad under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Warangal. 

The letter from NMC Member President stated: “We are further directed to inform you that you and your institution is fully responsible to fulfil and maintain norms including the infrastructure both physical and human resource, teaching faculty and clinical material etc throughout the academic year. It is mandatory to develop a biometric attendance website on the medical college/institution and display all information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and their experience of the last 5 years, students joined and affiliating university.”

