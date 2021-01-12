Nizam’s kin urge Centre to settle Jewellery Trust issue

‘Dispute running on for last 26 years’

The kin of VII Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan have requested Union Finance Minister to direct the officials concerned to look into the litigation over income tax and wealth tax pertaining to the Nizam Jewellery Trust towards one-time resolution and settlement to end the dispute running for the last 26 years.

In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minister recently, Najaf Ali Khan, one of the grandsons of the VII Nizam, said the dispute was dragging on since 1995 and most of the beneficiaries of the trust have become senior citizens and having health and financial issues. Some of the beneficiaries have expired too during the last 26 years, he noted. Explaining the dispute, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said it was about income tax arrears and refunds. According to records, the trust beneficiaries were liable to receive a refund along with lien amount of about ₹ 14 crore but the Income Tax Department had been contending that about ₹ 8.54 crore tax was due from the beneficiaries.He stated that the VII Nizam had created various Trusts for the benefit of his family members and one of them was the Nizam Jewellery Trust, which was being overseen having powers to sell the jewellery. After a prolonged litigation and with the intervention of the Supreme Court, the Central Government had agreed to purchase the jewellery for an amount of ₹206 crore in January 1995. Then, the Trustees had initiated action for the sale of jewellery of the Trust by passing necessary resolutions. The corpus was distributed among about 114 Nizam’s family members. As on date, 39 of them had expired, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan stated.

When the Trustees were about to hand over the jewellery to the Centre, the Income Tax Department raised a total demand of ₹ 30.5 crore as arrears of income tax and wealth tax. The amount was paid from ₹206 crore on January 12, 1995 and it included ₹15.45 crore arrears of income tax and wealth tax. Later, a major portion of it was resulted in refunds. “These refunds were wrongly adjusted and the other amount of ₹14.05 crore was kept in lien with the Department for future tax liabilities in the bank,” Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said and alleged that the Nizam Jewellery Trust office and its chartered accountants had misguided the income tax officials by giving wrong information on the adjustments of refunds according to the list of beneficiaries.