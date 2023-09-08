Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad performs 100 successful kidney transplants in eight months

September 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Urology team at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) performed 100 successful kidney transplants over the past eight months.

Of the 100 transplants, 61 were live-related (where the donor is a relative of the patient), while 39 were made possible through deceased donor contributions. Among these significant achievements, two pediatric transplants stand out, with the recipients being as young as 11 and 12 years old. Notably, all these life-saving procedures were free under the Aarogyasri Health scheme, said NIMS urology professor and head of department Dr. Rahul Devraj.

This propels NIMS’s total kidney transplant count to nearly 1600, close to 1,000 of which were performed since the inception of Telangana in 2014.

Dr. Rahul added that these transplants were carried out alongside 800-900 other urological procedures every month. On nine occasions, the same team managed to execute two or more transplants in a single day while also attending to other major surgical cases.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao, posting on X (formerly Twitter), greeted the NIMS team for their outstanding achievement. ”This extraordinary milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to saving lives through organ transplantation. We have also conducted 30 successful robotic surgeries this month, solidifying our role as a world-class provider of healthcare in government facilities,” he added.

